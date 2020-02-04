Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practices, but uncertain for Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) took part in Tuesday's practice and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Hollis-Jefferson has missed Toronto's last four games with a sprained right ankle, but his streak of absences looks like it could soon come to an end. The Raptors will presumably re-evaluate Hollis-Jefferson at their morning shootaround Wednesday before determining if he's fit to play against Indiana. If active, Hollis-Jefferson would likely fill a small role off the bench as the backup to starting power forward Pascal Siakam.