Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practices, but uncertain for Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) took part in Tuesday's practice and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has missed Toronto's last four games with a sprained right ankle, but his streak of absences looks like it could soon come to an end. The Raptors will presumably re-evaluate Hollis-Jefferson at their morning shootaround Wednesday before determining if he's fit to play against Indiana. If active, Hollis-Jefferson would likely fill a small role off the bench as the backup to starting power forward Pascal Siakam.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Friday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially out•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...