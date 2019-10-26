Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Saturday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Hollis-Jefferson is in jeopardy of missing his thrid-straight game to start the season, though an official designation hasn't yet been made. Serge Ibaka would be the most likely beneficiary if Hollis-Jefferson's ruled out again.
