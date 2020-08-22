Hollis-Jefferson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Nets.
Hollis-Jefferson missed Game 3 with the injury. That said, his figures to have a relatively small role with the Raptors in the playoffs, so a second straight absence wouldn't really affect coach Nick Nurse's rotation.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Friday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call Friday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Picks up knee injury•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Starting in finale•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Complete effort in win•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 11 points Friday•