Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Removed from injury report

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been removed from the Raptors' injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Hollis-Jefferson was originally listed as questionable, but he is now apparently good to go. It is unclear if he will see any time in the rotation, but he will be available to provide depth in the frontcourt if needed.

