Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Removed from injury report
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been removed from the Raptors' injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson was originally listed as questionable, but he is now apparently good to go. It is unclear if he will see any time in the rotation, but he will be available to provide depth in the frontcourt if needed.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out vs. Boston•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: On track to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Listed out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially out•
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...