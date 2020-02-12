Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Returning to bench
Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nets.
With Serge Ibaka (illness) returning to the lineup, Hollis-Jefferson will resume his usual reserve role. Over his past 10 appearances off the bench, he's averaging 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 15.3 minutes.
