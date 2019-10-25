Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out vs. Boston
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Hollis-Jefferson was originally considered probable for Friday's contest, but then he was officially listed as questionable and now has been ruled out. It's unclear how close Hollis-Jefferson is to returning to action while nursing left groin soreness, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
