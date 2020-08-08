Hollis-Jefferson ended with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 122-100 loss to the Celtics.

Hollis-Jefferson saw some extra run Friday, as the Raptors fell out of contention early. This was merely a garbage-time special for a number the role players and Hollis-Jefferson is not a player you want to be targeting moving forward.