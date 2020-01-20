Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid game off bench
Hollis-Jefferson had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Monday's win over Atlanta.
Even as the Raptors are now close to full strength, Hollis-Jefferson continues to hold down a consistent role off the bench. Monday marked his third straight game playing at least 19 minutes, as well as his second double-digit rebounding game of the season. The Arizona product is still a fringe option in most fantasy leagues, but he does offer some appeal as an assists/steals/blocks contributor.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Posts 13 points, seven boards•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: In starting five•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...