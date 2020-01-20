Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid game off bench

Hollis-Jefferson had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Even as the Raptors are now close to full strength, Hollis-Jefferson continues to hold down a consistent role off the bench. Monday marked his third straight game playing at least 19 minutes, as well as his second double-digit rebounding game of the season. The Arizona product is still a fringe option in most fantasy leagues, but he does offer some appeal as an assists/steals/blocks contributor.