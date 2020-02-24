Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid line versus Pacers

Hollis-Jefferson managed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 win over the Pacers.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with as many turnovers as assists but turned in a decent stat line nonetheless. He was one of two Raptors reserves who saw at least 20 minutes and has reached double figures in scoring in three of his last four appearances. Still, he's fairly inconsistent overall, and Hollis-Jefferson is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.