Play

Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Starting Friday

Hollis-Jefferson will start Friday's game against the Nets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

With Serge Ibaka (knee) sidelined, Hollis-Jefferson will enter the starting five. In three previous starts this season, he's averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories