Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Starting Friday
Hollis-Jefferson will start Friday's game against the Nets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Serge Ibaka (knee) sidelined, Hollis-Jefferson will enter the starting five. In three previous starts this season, he's averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.0 minutes.
