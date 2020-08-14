Hollis-Jefferson will start Friday against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Most of the key Raptors are sitting, so Hollis-Jefferson draws the start. In five previous nods, he's averaged 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.0 minutes.
