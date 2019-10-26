Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still out Saturday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) won't play Saturday against the Bulls, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Hollis-Jefferson appeared primed to make his season debut Saturday after not being listed on the injury report, but he apparently still isn't quite ready to play. Serge Ibaka could be more heavily relied upon off the bench in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories