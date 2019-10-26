Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still out Saturday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) won't play Saturday against the Bulls, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Hollis-Jefferson appeared primed to make his season debut Saturday after not being listed on the injury report, but he apparently still isn't quite ready to play. Serge Ibaka could be more heavily relied upon off the bench in his absence.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Removed from injury report•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out vs. Boston•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: On track to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Listed out Tuesday•
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...