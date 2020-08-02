Hollis-Jefferson exited Saturday's game against the Lakers with an ankle injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The 25-year-old came off the bench Saturday and twisted his ankle when he landed on the foot of Kyle Kuzma shortly after entering the game. Hollis-Jefferson attempted to remain in the contest but exited shortly thereafter.
