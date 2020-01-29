Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Thursday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) won't play in Thursday's contest against Cleveland, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Thursday's absence will mark a second straight for Hollis-Jefferson, as the forward continues to battle a right ankle sprain. The Arizona product's next opportunity to take the court looms Friday in Detroit. In the meantime, OG Anunoby could likely see an increased role Thursday against the Cavs.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially out•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid game off bench•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...