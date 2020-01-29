Play

Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Thursday

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) won't play in Thursday's contest against Cleveland, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Thursday's absence will mark a second straight for Hollis-Jefferson, as the forward continues to battle a right ankle sprain. The Arizona product's next opportunity to take the court looms Friday in Detroit. In the meantime, OG Anunoby could likely see an increased role Thursday against the Cavs.

