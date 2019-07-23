Konate agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Raptors, Sportsnet.ca reports.

The terms of Konate's deal aren't known, but he's likely joining the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 pact. The contract will keep Konate in the fold for training camp, and in the likely event that he fails to win an opening-night roster spot, the center would stick in the organization as a member of the G League's Raptors 905. The 6-foot-8 Konate battled a right knee injury for most of his 2018-19 season at West Virginia and didn't participate for Toronto in the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month.