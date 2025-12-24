Mamukelashvili is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Heat on Tuesday, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Jakob Poeltl aggravated a lingering back issue during Sunday's loss to the Nets, and the veteran center has been diagnosed with a strain. That could lead to a multi-game absence, so Mamukelashvili figures to remain in Toronto's starting lineup in the short term. Across four starts this season, Mamukelashvili has averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game.