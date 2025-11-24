Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to bench Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili is not starting in Monday's game against Cleveland.
Jakob Poeltl is back in the first unit after grabbing a seat in Sunday's win over the Nets. Mamukelashvili has averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest over 16 games this season, shooting a strong 56.2 percent from the floor.
