Mamukelashvili is not starting in Monday's game against Cleveland.

Jakob Poeltl is back in the first unit after grabbing a seat in Sunday's win over the Nets. Mamukelashvili has averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest over 16 games this season, shooting a strong 56.2 percent from the floor.