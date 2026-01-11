Mamukelashvili is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the 76ers on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mamukelashvili made his eighth start of the season during the Raptors' 125-117 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he finished with 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes. However, with Scottie Barnes (knee) cleared to return from a one-game absence, Mamukelashvili will revert to a bench role Sunday while Collin Murray-Boyles starts at center.