Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the 76ers on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mamukelashvili made his eighth start of the season during the Raptors' 125-117 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he finished with 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes. However, with Scottie Barnes (knee) cleared to return from a one-game absence, Mamukelashvili will revert to a bench role Sunday while Collin Murray-Boyles starts at center.
