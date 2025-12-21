Mamukelashvili is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Nets on Sunday, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Mamukelashvili started in each of the Raptors' last two games, but he'll come off the bench Sunday due to the return of Jakob Poeltl (back). Over those two starts, Mamukelashvili averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 threes over 33.0 minutes per contest.