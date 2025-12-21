Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Nets on Sunday, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Mamukelashvili started in each of the Raptors' last two games, but he'll come off the bench Sunday due to the return of Jakob Poeltl (back). Over those two starts, Mamukelashvili averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 threes over 33.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Swishes six triples vs. Boston•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Logs 18 points in spot start•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Starting vs. Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Drops 11 points in win•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Provides spark in loss•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Headed to bench•