Mamukelashvili is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Even with Jakob Poeltl (back) sidelined, Mamukelashvili will come off the bench for the second time in three games as the Raptors go with a starting five of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and Ochai Agbaji against Denver on Wednesday. Mamukelashvili has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals over 26.3 minutes per game.