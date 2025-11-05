Mamukelashvili recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during the Raptors' 128-100 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Mamukelashvili led all Raptors reserves in playing time and scoring while connecting on a season-high three triples. He also led both teams with a plus-28 point differential, and he appears to have carved out a regular spot in the rotation for himself, even with Jakob Poeltl returning Tuesday from a three-game absence due to a back injury. Poeltl operated on a minutes restriction in his return and may have his playing time limited during the Raptors' upcoming five-game road trip, which gives Mamukelashvili an opportunity for more minutes in the short term.