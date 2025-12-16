Mamukelashvili registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Monday's 106-96 victory over the Heat.

Mamukelashvili scored double digits for the third time in the past five games, continuing what has been a strong start to the season. Although his role remains permanently affixed to the second unit, Mamukelashvili has been able to deliver serviceable production, averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 combined steals and blocks in just 19.5 minutes per game.