Mamukelashvili contributed 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 23 minutes during Toronto's 123-107 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Mamukelashvili had another productive showing off the bench Thursday, posting a season high in steals while finishing tied with fellow big man Collin Murray-Boyles as the Raptors' third-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (33 points) and Immanuel Quickley (24 points). Mamukelashvili has stepped into a larger role for the Raptors this season than he had in prior years with the Spurs and Bucks, but his role could shrink considerably once Jakob Poeltl (back) is given the green light by medical staff to return.