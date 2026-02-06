Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Effective off bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili contributed 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 23 minutes during Toronto's 123-107 win over Chicago on Thursday.
Mamukelashvili had another productive showing off the bench Thursday, posting a season high in steals while finishing tied with fellow big man Collin Murray-Boyles as the Raptors' third-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (33 points) and Immanuel Quickley (24 points). Mamukelashvili has stepped into a larger role for the Raptors this season than he had in prior years with the Spurs and Bucks, but his role could shrink considerably once Jakob Poeltl (back) is given the green light by medical staff to return.
More News
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Drops 20 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Won't start vs. New York•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Goes for 22 points in win•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Shines in first unit Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Starting Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Double-doubles in rout•