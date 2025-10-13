Mamukelashvili closed with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Wizards.

Mamukelashvili remained in the starting lineup Sunday, delivering another intriguing performance. While Jakob Poeltl is locked in as the starting center for the upcoming season, Mamukelashvili has a shot at the primary backup role. Both he and Jonathan Mogbo will be battling for minutes, with neither a clear frontrunner at this point.