Mamukelashvili logged 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 110-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Mamukelashvili continues to play the best basketball of his career, pouring in 22 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the third time in his past four games. With both Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) sidelined, it has been Mamukelashvili who has picked up the slack. In four appearances over the past week, he has averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per game, good enough for top 30 value in standard leagues.