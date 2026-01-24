Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Goes for 22 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili logged 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 110-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Mamukelashvili continues to play the best basketball of his career, pouring in 22 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the third time in his past four games. With both Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) sidelined, it has been Mamukelashvili who has picked up the slack. In four appearances over the past week, he has averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per game, good enough for top 30 value in standard leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Shines in first unit Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Starting Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Double-doubles in rout•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Steps in with 20-point effort•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Available Friday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Likely to play Friday•