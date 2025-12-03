Mamukelashvili closed Tuesday's 121-118 victory over the Trail Blazers with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes.

As long as Jakob Poeltl is on the floor for the Raptors, Mamukelashvili is likely to struggle for fantasy value. However, he's been effective on a per-minute basis, with Mamukelashvili having averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest over 21 games this season.