Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Grabs six boards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili chipped in 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 112-101 win over Cleveland.
Mamukelashvili recorded double-digit points for the third time in his last four appearances and was one of five Toronto players to reach double figures. The 26-year-old also grabbed a season-high six rebounds. While he has yet to see a significant bump in minutes with Jakob Poeltl (back) sidelined, Mamukelashvili remains a candidate for increased playing time in Sunday's game against Memphis.
