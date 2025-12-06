Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Mamukelashvili will return to a reserve role with Jakob Poeltl back in the first unit, but Mamukelashvili can still be considered a deep league streaming option with a favorable matchup against Charlotte. As a member of the second unit this season, Mamukelashvili owns averages of 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per contest.
