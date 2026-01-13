Mamukelashvili logged eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to the 76ers.

Mamukelashvili saw limited run again Monday, with the coaching staff opting to go with rookie Collin Murray-Boyles as the starter once again. Mamukelashvili has now started only once in the past seven games, despite Jakob Poeltl continuing to miss games with a back injury. Unless things turn around in a hurry, Mamukelashvili will soon trend toward being a drop in standard leagues.