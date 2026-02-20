Mamukelashvili ended with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 win over the Bulls.

Mamukelshvili has been a welcome surprise for fantasy managers this season, flirting with top 100 value for much of the past three months. However, with Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl now seemingly healthy, it appears as though Mamukelashvili could be on the outside looking in when it comes to meaningful playing time. He remains a soft hold, for now, although if his minutes continue to dip, managers should have no hesitation in moving on from him.