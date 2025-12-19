Mamukelashvili registered 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during the Raptors' 111-102 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

With Jakob Poeltl (injury management) sidelined, Mamukelashvili was thrust into the starting lineup Thursday for the third time this season. He made the most of his opportunity, with his 18 points being his most since Nov. 21 against the Wizards (23) and third most on the Raptors behind Brandon Ingram (29) and Scottie Barnes (24). Mamukelashvili will likely revert to a reserve role against the Celtics on Saturday, assuming Poeltl is available for that game. Even so, Mamukelashvili has earned a key and consistent role in the Raptors rotation after averaging just 11.2 minutes per game during the 2024-25 regular season as a member of the Spurs.