Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Moves back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Mamukelashvili has started back-to-back games due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). While Poeltl remains out Sunday, RJ Barrett is active for the first time since early November, pushing Mamukelashvili back to the second unit while Scottie Barnes plays center. Despite his reserve status, expect Mamukelashvili to play plenty of minutes.
