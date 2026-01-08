Mamukelashvili accumulated 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 97-96 win over the Hornets.

The Raptors seem content with Collin Murray-Boyles at center for the time being, but Mamukelashvili remains heavily involved for the second unit. It's worth mentioning that Jakob Poeltl (back) is getting closer to a return, so it will be interesting to see how this center rotation shapes up.