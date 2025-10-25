Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Plays 16 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili finished Friday's 122-116 loss to Milwaukee with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist.
Mamukelashvili is in competition with Jonathan Mogbo backing up Jakob Poeltl, but has played more minutes in both contests to start the season. However, barring injury, he should only be considered as a fantasy option in deeper leagues due to the overall lack of production.
