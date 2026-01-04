Mamukelashvili had 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 134-117 victory over Atlanta.

Mamukelashvili had a rough showing in his last outing Wednesday against the Nuggets, but the fifth-year center was far better during Saturday's game. He led the Raptors in both rebounds and point differential (plus-27), logged his second double-double of the season and was two assists shy from recording the first triple-double of his five-year NBA career. Even while coming off the bench while Jakob Poeltl (back) has been sidelined, Mamukelashvili has established himself as a key piece in the Raptors' rotation through the first 36 games of the regular season.