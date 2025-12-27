Mamukelashvili finished Friday's 138-117 loss to the Wizards with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes.

Mamukelashvili came out hot with 10 points in the first quarter, though he attempted just one field goal in the second half and was held scoreless over the final two quarters of the game. He did finish with a season-high 11 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the season and ninth of his five-year NBA career. Mamukelashvili has started four of the Raptors' last five games and should remain in the starting lineup for as long as Jakob Poeltl (back) is sidelined.