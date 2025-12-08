Mamukelashvili totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Celtics.

After recording just three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field in Friday's loss to the Hornets, the 26-year-old big man bounced back and led the Raptors' bench in scoring and boards, outperforming starter Jakob Poeltl. Mamukelashvili had shot just 29.4 percent from the floor in his previous two games, so his efficiency Sunday is an encouraging sign. While he doesn't stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, the fifth-year pro remains a solid streaming option whenever Poeltl is sidelined.