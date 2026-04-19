Mamukelashvili ended with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mamukelashvili was quiet on the scoring end in this contest, although he at least made up for it by falling two rebounds shy of the double-digit mark. With Jakob Poeltl likely to see roughly 20 minutes in Game 2 on Monday, Mamukelashvili should continue to see action from off the bench.