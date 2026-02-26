Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Rough night again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili notched two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to San Antonio.
Mamukelashvili scored no more than eight points for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing to serve as the third-string center. While his recent production has been far from ideal, managers may want to hit pause before cutting bait. Collin Murray-Boyles was forced from Wednesday's game due to an ongoing thumb issue, which could result in Mamukelashvili getting a bump, at least in the short term.
