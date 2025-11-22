Mamukelashvili finished Friday's 140-110 win over Washington with 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Mamukelashvili played a key role off the bench for the Raptors in Friday's blowout win. He and Scottie Barnes finished tied for the third-most points on the team behind Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett (24 each), and Mamukelashvili's plus-22 point differential was second best on Toronto behind Ingram (plus-25). It was another promising performance out of Mamukelashvili, and in nine games since Nov. 2, the fifth-year pro has averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals over 18.0 minutes per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field (including 44.0 percent from three on 2.8 3PA/G).