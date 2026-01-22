Mamukelashvili contributed 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 victory over the Kings.

With the Raptors missing both Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb), Mamukelashvili helped fill the void as the top center with a near double-double. Mamukelashvili has averaged 16.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per contest through nine games as a starter this season, so he remains worth holding in fantasy leagues until either Poeltl or Murray-Boyles returns to action.