Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Signs with Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Mamukelashvili spent the last two seasons with the Spurs before agreeing to a deal with Toronto on Tuesday. The 25-year-old played in 61 games last season and averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Decent all-around performance•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Solid outing off bench•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Records double-double off bench•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: First double-double of season•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Paces second unit in defeat•