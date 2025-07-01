Mamukelashvili agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mamukelashvili spent the last two seasons with the Spurs before agreeing to a deal with Toronto on Tuesday. The 25-year-old played in 61 games last season and averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.