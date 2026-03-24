Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Slated to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Utah, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Jakob Poeltl (back) inactive, Mamukelashvili will step into the starting lineup at center. In 12 starts this season, the big man is averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest.
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