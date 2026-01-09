Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili is in the starting lineup for Friday's game in Boston, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Mamukelashvili is getting the start with Scottie Barnes (knee) unavailable, and the former will be joined in the first unit by Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles. Across seven starts this season, Mamukelashvili has averaged 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 dimes, 2.9 triples and 1.1 steals per game.
