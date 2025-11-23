Mamukelashvili is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Mamukelashvili will make his first start of the season Sunday with Jakob Poeltl resting. He's coming off a season-high 23-point outing against the Wizards on Friday and has averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.0 minutes per contest over the Raptors' past five games.