Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Starting role Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Mamukelashvili will make his first start of the season Sunday with Jakob Poeltl resting. He's coming off a season-high 23-point outing against the Wizards on Friday and has averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.0 minutes per contest over the Raptors' past five games.
