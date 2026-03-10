Mamukelashvili will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (illness) and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) unavailable, Mamukelashvili will enter the starting five for the first time since Jan. 25. As a starter this season (11 games), the big man has averaged 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per contest.