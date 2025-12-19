Mamukelashvili is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Bucks on Thursday.

Mamukelashvili will make his third start of the regular season Thursday due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (injury management). Mamukelashvili has enjoyed an expanded role during his first season with the Raptors, and over his last 12 games he has averaged 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 threes over 21.7 minutes per game.