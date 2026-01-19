Mamukelashvili finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Lakers.

Mamukelashvili took over for Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) after he injured his thumb in the third quarter. Mamukelashvili actually produced most of his total in the first quarter, as the Raptors employed a unique setup with both big men on the floor at the same time. They maintained a lead for the entire first quarter with this scheme. Eventually, Mamukelahvili and Murray-Boyles will give way to Jakob Poeltl (back) when he returns, but the fifth-year pro may see a start in his near future if Murray-Boyles' injury requires an absence.