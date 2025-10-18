Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Strong showing off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili produced 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 119-114 preseason win over Brooklyn.
Mamukelashvili notably logged more playing time in the preseason finale than Jonathan Mogbo (one minute) after the starting center, Jakob Poeltl, was shut down for the rest of the night due to back stiffness. This is likely an indication that Mamukelasvili has a leg up for the backup center role, and if Poeltl is unable to suit up for Opening Night on Wednesday against Atlanta, Mamukelashvili would presumably be in line for an uptick in opportunities.
More News
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Enters first five Friday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Adds 15 points from bench in debut•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Signs with Toronto•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Decent all-around performance•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Flirts with double-double in loss•