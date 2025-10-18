Mamukelashvili produced 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 119-114 preseason win over Brooklyn.

Mamukelashvili notably logged more playing time in the preseason finale than Jonathan Mogbo (one minute) after the starting center, Jakob Poeltl, was shut down for the rest of the night due to back stiffness. This is likely an indication that Mamukelasvili has a leg up for the backup center role, and if Poeltl is unable to suit up for Opening Night on Wednesday against Atlanta, Mamukelashvili would presumably be in line for an uptick in opportunities.