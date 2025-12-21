Mamukelashvili finished Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Celtics with 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes.

Mamukelashvili was in the Raptors' starting lineup for a second consecutive game due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). Mamukelashvili played a key role for Toronto on offense, finishing with season highs in both points and three-pointers while co-leading the Raptors in scoring with Brandon Ingram. Poeltl is considered day-to-day due to his injury, so Mamukelashvili could make a third consecutive start in the back end of the Raptors' back-to-back set Sunday against the Nets.